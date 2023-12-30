A huge gesture of love that will save lives. An altruistic act that made it possible to donate kidneys, liver, heart and corneas to several pediatric patients in need of an urgent transplant in various areas of Italy. This is the choice of the parents of Rosa, a 14-year-old girl, who died suddenly on Boxing Day in Andria, Puglia.

“We hope that having given life to other children and young people can alleviate a wound that will not heal”, is the message from the ASL which wanted to publicly thank the girl's parents for the nice gesture. “None of us can have words to console the pain of a family who lost a 14-year-old girl in such a violent way,” underlined Tiziana Dimatteo, General Director of the ASL Bt, revealing: “When the family proposed the donation , we lived through very difficult hours with them.”

An unexpected loss, right on holiday, and an equally painful decision to make. The tragedy occurred on Boxing Day while the family was gathered at home. They were playing cards.

Unfortunately, the immediate transfer to the hospital was of no avail, where the little girl arrived in very serious conditions due to a sudden cerebral hemorrhage. After the doctors confirmed her death, her parents found the strength to agree to the donation of her organs to save other people.

“The thoughts, the embrace of all the operators who took turns go to this family, to the parents who had the strength to say a “yes” in a moment of unimaginable pain for each of us,” declared Dr. Giuseppe Vitobello who coordinated the medical activities.