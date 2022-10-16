A truly heartbreaking story occurred in recent days in a small town in Brazil. A 13-year-old girl, called Iorrany Ravick Soares Rodriguezshe lost her life after she was electrocuted after she got out of the shower.

A very sad episode to which they have assisted all his family members. The latter with the hope of being able to save her, asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers, but she was no longer there nothing to do.

Iorrany Ravick Soares Rodriguez had 13 years and on that day he was at his home in Timon, a small town in Brazil. She was not alone and had gone to take a shower.

It all seemed normal and until then, it didn’t seem to have happened nothing unusual. However, once she got out of the bathroom, the girl went straight to turn on the TV.

However, probably for a faulty wiring that channeled electricityhad a electric shockto. Her parents, seeing her on the ground now lifeless, promptly raised the alarm to the health workers.

The doctors arrived at the family home within minutes. But after seeing the conditions of the 13 year old, they quickly realized that the situation really was desperate.

The heartbreaking death of Iorrany Ravick Soares Rodriguez

However, it was only once she got to the hospital that the doctors had no choice but to see her sad. death. Their attempts to save her turned out to be completely in vain.

To tell the sad news it was the The Sunbut it’s still unclear if the girl got shocked for having touched the same television or the antenna which was related to it.

The funeral was celebrated on Tuesday 11 October. The family just like the community is currently upset by this sad episode, which led to the loss of a girl who was only 13 years old.