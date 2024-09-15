Great controversy following the celebrations not suspended after the death of the child from Ozieri

Yesterday a terrible tragedy occurred which resulted in the death of a child almost 10 years old. We are referring to little Gioele Putzu, who was literally crushed by a soccer goal while he was playing with his friends.

But the celebrations did not stop and that is why a controversy broke out.

Ozieri, a 10-year-old boy dies crushed by a soccer goal: farewell to little Gioele

A few hours ago at Ozieria small town in the province of Sassari, a terrible tragedy occurred which saw a little boy of only 10 years old. Let’s talk about the little one Joel Putzu who, in fact, was playing football with friends when he encountered an unpleasant accident.

The boy was crushed by a soccer goal while he was playing on the sports field Meledina in San Nicola. The tragic event occurred shortly after 6 pm. The door that fell on him was one of those mobile ones that are easily transportable and usually require less space.

The rescue team immediately rushed to the scene, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for the little boy. controversy It was born from the fact that at first the country had decided to suspend any kind of celebration just so as not to disrespect the little champion’s family. This decision was however revoked.

The celebrations continue, Fedez arrives too: the community is outraged

Apparently the decision of suspend all sorts of entertainment was cancelled within a few hours because, according to the mayor, too many people were present in the town. It was therefore not possible reverse gear on the organization of events.

It is useless how this decision has triggered the indignation of the community, which declared that in similar circumstances there is no reason that holds. Among the events planned to best celebrate the town festival is also a performance of Fedezwho, as agreed, showed up at the venue of the celebrations.

The rapper he performed with complete peace of mind, but after all it was not up to him to give up this engagement. Precisely for this reason the citizens of Ozieri revolted, declaring that death is a tragedy especially when it concerns an innocent child. This is why, even in this case, it was necessary suspend a concert and not encourage such a move.