The life of Hannah, a 13-year-old girl, ended prematurely due to a serious allergic reactiontriggered by a hot chocolate consumed in a Costa Coffee shop. Hannah, originally from Barking, in east London, had been allergic to lactose, fish and eggs since childhood. A situation that, according to what her mother said, the family had always managed with extreme care.

13-Year-Old Dies After Eating Hot Chocolate: She Was Allergic to Lactose

On February 8th of last year, Hannah was in the waiting room of a dentist’s office. She decided to have a hot chocolate to relax for a few moments. Convinced that the drink contained soy milk, the young woman drank some, but a few moments later she began to feel ill. The chocolate did in fact contain cow’s milk, triggering Hannah to anaphylactic shock.

The mother, who had informed the bartender of her daughter’s allergy, said she had followed the evolution of the situation with anguish. The family, in a panic, administered an EpiPen, an epinephrine-based drug, purchased at a nearby pharmacy. Unfortunately, however, it was already too late. The girl did not make it and died due to complications of anaphylaxis.

An inquest will open at East London Coroner’s Court on Monday 12th to clarify the circumstances surrounding the 13-year-old’s death. Details of that tragic day will be examined, including the communication between Hannah’s mother and Costa Coffee staff, to establish whether there was any negligence or error in the preparation of the drink.

Anaphylaxis is an extremely serious and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction in which the body’s immune system fights against itself. During the process, the body releases histaminea chemical that can cause symptoms such as difficulty breathing, swelling, hives and a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Despite the danger of anaphylaxis, deaths from allergic reactions to food are rare; experts estimate fewer than ten deaths a year in the UK.

Hannah’s case serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of rigorous allergy awareness, especially in environments where food safety should be a top priority.