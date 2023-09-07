Tragedy in Prato, 40-year-old dies after his wife hit him after a fight: the woman is in hospital in shock

An episode that is truly incredible is what happened on the evening of Tuesday 5 September, in the province of Prato. A 40 years old of Chinese origin died after an investment, but his wife was driving the vehicle, who fell ill shortly after.

The police also arrived urgently on the spot, who assume that everything happened for one fatality. However, it will only be further investigations to shed light on what happened.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place shortly after 22 on Tuesday 5 September. Precisely in the couple’s house which is located in the municipality of Macrolottoin the province of Prato.

The two spouses of origins Chinese, she aged 34 and he aged 40, were at home. However, for reasons still to be clarified by the investigators, one broke out among them quarrel suddenly, right outside their home.

While the woman was arguing with her husband, she got into the car and geared up to go away. Perhaps with the hope of being able to stop her, the man immediately set out in front of the car.

Probably when the girl was leaving, she has bumped and in the fall the husband has lost my life. The hypothesis is that it may have hit the head once it fell to the ground.

Investigations for the 40-year-old run over by his wife

Once the woman got out of the vehicle and saw her companion on the ground and lifeless, she began to scream to ask help. When the neighbors intervened, almost certainly in shock, she too had a sickness.

The doctors who intervened on the spot, after having ascertained the death of the boy, they arranged for his wife to be hospitalized in a timely manner Saint Stephen of Prato.

The police also intervened on the spot, and are now working to rebuild the dynamic. The hypothesis is that of a fatality, but further investigations will have to clarify whether the man died for crushing or a fall. Now the agents are checking the video surveillance footage of the area.