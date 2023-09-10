Tragedy in Bolzano, the boy threw himself from the tower of the ruins of Castel Greifenstein

When a sport becomes fatal: a boy from South Tyrol has diedfalling into a forest, after a wingsuit launch near the ruins of Greinfenstein Castle (Castel del Porco), in Cologna, a hamlet of San Genesio (Bolzano). As reported by ‘Alto Adige’ the boy jumped from the tower of the ruin of Castle Greifenstein, also known in Italian as Castel del Porco. According to the story of a witness, the young man had thrown himself with the wingsuit probably towards the Bolzan hospitalor, where he evidently intended to land in one of the fields by parachute. Something went wrong though and man he fell into the woods a few dozen meters below the path that leads from Settequerce to Castel Greifenstein. A place, the newspaper underlines, from where until now no one had dared to launch.

