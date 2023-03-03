On September 15, a 51-year-old from Genoa died in hospital from injuries sustained during a beating dating back more than a month earlier: Sergio Faveto, an unemployed computer engineer, was attacked in Piazza Unità d’Italia.

Now her attacker, a 19-year-old, has been arrested on charges of manslaughter. According to the carabinieri, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Paola Calleri, Faveto would have died as a result of a “punitive raid”: his attackers would have beaten him suspecting he was a paedophile.

As part of the investigation, a minor was also reported for murder. “We are great, we beat him up”, the perpetrators of the blitz said to friends before the victim died from the injuries sustained.

This is what emerges from the order of the investigating judge Silvia Carpanini with which house arrest was ordered for Daniel Borsi, a 19-year-old of Belarusian origins but adopted by an Italian couple. The charge against him is that of aggravated murder for futile reasons, the same one that hangs over a 17-year-old who was with him that evening.

A girl and another young man were also present at the time of the beating. According to the carabinieri, the rumor that Faveto was a paedophile came from an argument with a neighbour. Rumors that turned out to be unfounded after a check by the investigators.

When the carabinieri cornered Borsi, he tried to convince some friends, called to the barracks as people informed of the facts, to say that the engineer had molested a girl that evening. “They boasted of having beaten a gentleman who then died – a boy told his father – they said things because until he was dead they were all taken well”.