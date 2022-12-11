PS Santiago de Compostela Sunday, December 11, 2022, 1:20 p.m.



A man died this Saturday in Vigo after suffering a fall while placing Christmas lighting on a balcony of his home, located in the parish of Valadares.

Apparently, the victim was placing Christmas decorations on a balcony of the house, which did not have a railing, and fell to the ground from a height of about four meters. Due to the fall, she suffered a severe blow to the head that caused her death shortly after.

The health services, as well as members of the Vigo Local Police, traveled to the scene of the events, which occurred in the middle of the afternoon this Saturday.