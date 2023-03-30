A landslide in a drainage project that is being carried out in the Olivar del Conde neighborhood, in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, left at least one worker killed and another injured.

The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) reported that work was being carried out with machinery when the workers were left under the rubble due to the slide of the construction material where two employees were trapped. One of them was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

According to reports, the accident occurred at 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Flox and Cañacoro streets, one block from the high voltage avenue.

At the site, workers from a company subcontracted by the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office were working on a drainage project that was carried out in a ditch approximately two meters deep.

The softening of the material caused one of the walls to slide, so buried the workers, the capital police reported.

Unfortunately, one of the workers, who was approximately 65 years old, died entombed by rubble.

Meanwhile, his partner who was identified as Domingo Sánchez, 50, was injured and He was taken to the Xoco hospital for your medical care.

Paramedics and firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident, who carried out a perimeter fence in search of more possible trapped, however there were no more people affected.