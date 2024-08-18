A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the El Sauzal area, municipal police from the Riberas District reported.

The injured man later died on the way to bus 66 of the Mexican Social Security Institute.

A citizen reported to the authorities, through the emergency number 911, that he had found a man wounded by a gunshot in a field located on the streets of Hermenegildo Luna and Otachique, around noon.

Unit 741 was dispatched to respond to the report and officers confirmed that the man was injured, unconscious and had a wound that had pierced his head, said a commander of the SSPM.

URGE paramedics on board ambulance 1072 transferred the injured person to a hospital, however, the victim died.

Officers found a 9mm shell casing at the scene, which was packaged as evidence.

He is the 46th victim of intentional homicide in Ciudad Juárez this month and the fourth person found dead intentionally this Sunday.