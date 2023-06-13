Taranto – With their behavior they would have allowed the “dispersion of harmful substances” and contributed to causing “a serious neurological disease to little Lorenzo Zaratta” who died in Taranto on 30 July 2014 from a brain tumor when he was only five years old. For this reason, the Court of Appeal ordered that six people, including managers and former managers of the former Ilva steel plant, be tried with the charge of cooperation in manslaughter, starting October 2nd.

The judgment was ordered accepting the appeal presented by the prosecutor Mariano Buccoliero and by the family members of the child (the parents and the brother), who filed a civil action through the lawyer Leonardo La Porta, against the sentence of no place to proceed decided by the investigating judge Pompeo Carriere on 12 July 2022. Lorenzo’s father heard the news , Mauro Zaratta, reacted by writing on Facebook: “On October 2 we start again. Let justice be done for all the sons of Tarentum“. Lorenzo, known by all as Lollo, had become one of the symbols of the fight against pollution when his father, in August 2012, took the stage during an environmental demonstration, showed the blow-up of his intubated son, and recounted the drama he was living in. The boy was diagnosed with cancer when he was just three months old.

The defendants are the former director of the Taranto plant, Luigi Capogrosso; the former manager of the mineral parks area, Marco Andelmi; the head of the coking plant area, Ivan Di Maggio; the manager of the blast furnaces area, Salvatore De Felice; the managers of the two steelworks Salvatore D’Alò and Giovanni Valentino.

According to the indictment, they would have allowed “the dispersion of dust and harmful substances deriving from the processes, omitting the adoption of prevention measures against workplace accidents and occupational diseases”. Such conduct would have contributed to causing “a serious neurological disease to little Lorenzo Zaratta who assumed poisonous substances during the period in which he was in the fetal state”, developing a “neoplastic disease which led him to death”. The decree ordering the judgment mentions the technical consultancy of the parties “concerning, among other things, the existence – the document reads – of the causal link between the disputed conduct and the presence of pollutants from the plant ironworker in the brain of Lorenzo Zaratta, and on the other hand the causal link between this presence and the neoplasm that led to his death”.

Against two other defendants, for whom an error in the charges was recognized, no appeal was presented. The Court, on the other hand, will have to rule in October on the appeal against the acquittal of the only defendant who chose the shortened procedure.