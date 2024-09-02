Ciudad Juárez— A week ago, a man fell from a scaffold while doing masonry work. He was hit and did not receive treatment. However, his condition worsened early this morning and he died while being taken to a hospital.

Municipal police officers from the Centro District were informed of the death on the streets of Atizapán and Zihuatanejo in the Adolfo López Mateos neighborhood at 5:24 a.m.

A Municipal Police commander said they interviewed Gabriel VV, 56, who told them that his brother Arturo VV, 58, had died of a sudden heart attack when they were going to take him to a hospital, having been left dead on the public road.

Preventive agents from unit 111 cordoned off the area and notified the State Investigation Agency.