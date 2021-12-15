All are underway investigations for the tragic death from Luca Piscopo, the boy of 15 years found it lifeless in his room. Investigators have registered 2 people on the register of investigated, as a necessary act, in order to proceed with the autopsy, which is expected in the next few days.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

A heartbreaking loss is that of this young man, who has shaken the entire community of I was helping, in the province of Naples. Many are showing affection and closeness to his loved ones.

The drama started last November 23. Luca had gone out with some of her friends for lunch and they ate some sushi. It was a restaurant of Japanese food with the formula All You Cat Eat, where you pay a certain amount of money, to be able to eat all the food you want.

Soon after, the whole group accused gods ailments, as nausea and vomit. However, within a few days, the situation seemed to be back to normality.

This, however, did not happen for Luca. The 15-year-old accused high fever and diarrhea. His condition seemed to be much more severe. For this his GP prescribed one for him treatment with antibiotics.

In the morning of 2 December, the parents made the dramatic discovery. When they entered the room of the son to wake him up, they found out it was now lifeless. The doctors who intervened, despite the speed, could not help but ascertain his death.

Investigations into the death of Luca Piscopo

The same Prosecutor of Naples has decided to open a investigation file. Furthermore, as a due deed, they decided to register both the owner of the restaurant, that the general practitioner. This is in order to proceed with the autopsy.

Luca’s friends in the days following his tragic death, on the occasion of the match between Naples and Atalanta, they also wanted to hang one banner outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. Their desire is to be able remember their friend flew to heaven too soon.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

There was on the banner written: “Goodbye little Luca!”