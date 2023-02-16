At 54 years old, David Zamudio used to go to the gym. Physical activity and keeping fit were part of his hobbies. Whenever he left home alone, he informed his family where he was going and how long it would take, so on Monday, February 13, he told them that he would attend a class at 7:00 p.m. at the trusted physical center, located in Ciudad de Mexico.

He was supposed to be back soon, but it was midnight and he didn’t show up. “The last time we spoke to him was at 5 in the afternoon. The gym closes at 11 pm. We didn’t know anything about him all that time, obviously, we began to worry, to call him on his phone, ”said Pamela Zamudio, his daughter, for the local media outlet ‘Excélsior’.

The family tried to look for him in the gym, because they saw that his truck was parked. However, the workers prevented them from entering; They were assured that there was no one inside.

(Keep reading: ‘Tasmanian Devil’ reappears with new video: left her boyfriend speechless.)

“Until the other day we could show up when they opened to see the cameras. We arrived around 6 in the morning to ask for access. They told us we had to pay. We wanted to know if my dad got in or where to look,” she added.

The gym didn’t want to get paid and didn’t let them in either. They only checked the locker in which he kept his clothes and noticed that he was busy. The young woman immediately contacted one of her best friends: “I told him to get in, as a man to look for him in the bathroom and he did.”Lying on the ground was Zamudio without vital signs. The cleaning staff said that he had found it before opening the doors.

(Also: Teenager loses his life and his dog helps the family find the body).

Why did he die?

Now, the family has several questions for the Sport City brand gym. They do not explain what happened to him while attending class, why he collapsed in the bathroom, why no one saw him, and why the workers were reluctant to help them when they requested information. In addition, they ask to be shown the videos from the security cameras to reconstruct their last steps.

“We want to know if maybe he had a heart attack in class, if they didn’t know what to do or from what time he was in the bathroom,” he explained to ‘Excélsior’.

(Keep reading: After her murder, Karen’s family fights to stop more desecration of her grave.)

While the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office took over the case and made the first inquiries, the gym chain announced that the headquarters where the death occurred will be temporarily closed. “Sport City will directly provide the authorities with the information that is required, thanking them for their understanding in this regard,” they said in a statement.

The results of the autopsy are awaited to find out the causes of the death of the Mexican.

You can also read:

– He tried to sneak in just as the TransMilenio manager was showing new doors.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL