He died in a plane crash and two teams get into a big conflict over money

Emiliano Sala.
Emiliano Sala.
There is a demand for 100 million euros.
He Cardiff City filed a lawsuit before a commercial court claiming more than 100 million euros from the nantes for damages for the death in an aviation accident of the Argentine striker Emiliano Sala in 2019, the French club’s lawyers informed AFP, confirming the news advanced by L’Equipe.
Cardiff filed the lawsuit last week at the Nantes commercial court, considering having suffered damage of “more than 100 million euros,” he informed AFFr Jérôme Marsaudon and Louis-Marie Absil, French team lawyers.
Next to analysis
The case will be examined on June 22, the lawyers specified. “After being severely disavowed by FIFA, the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) and the Swiss Federal Court, Cardiff opens another absurd legal front,” they added.
“Nothing is serious: Cardiff assessed the alleged damage at 17 million euros and it was totally rejected. Now, before the commercial court of Nantes, Cardiff considers that the same damage would be more than 100 million euros!”
The lawyers denounce “a new demonstration of the incomprehensible cruelty of Cardiff.” According to L’Equipe, the Welsh club is also claiming close to an additional 10 million euros that correspond “especially to the reimbursement of the first installment with interest” for the signing of Emiliano Sala, “which Cardiff has already had to pay.”
Sala, a Nantes player, died at the age of 28 in January 2019 in a small plane crash while traveling to Cardiff to join the British team.
AFP
