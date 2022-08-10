Interpreted by Idris Elbethe character of heimdall reappeared in “Thor: love and thunder” after being killed by Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War”. As we are used to, the Cinematic Universe of Marvel (hereinafter, UCM) intermingles plots and temporary spaces. Those who seem removed from the narrative may return in some other production.

The apparition didn’t just stop there: Heimball’s son Axl led the children of Asgard after they were captured by Gorr the God Butcher.

The Heimdall actor talks about his future at the MCU

The website Collider interviewed Idris Elba and asked him about the scene after the credits of “Thor: love and thunder”. The actor who plays Heimdall explained that the different facets of his character “have been used in one way or another.”

But he added: “(Heimdall) has an immortality around him and that would be something that (…) we have not exploited, so I think it can be interesting (…). The world of Marvel is constantly expanding. You never know”.

Will Idris Elba’s Heimdall return to the MCU?

With Jane Foster dead from cancer and Heimdall killed by Thanos, they are both living in Valhalla. After Foster lost her life in the comics that inspired “Thor: Love and Thunder,” she managed to be resurrected and become Valkyrie, something the MCU may adapt for movies for years to come. If management decides, Heimball can be inserted into that plot.