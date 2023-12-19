Zeljko Manarin, the worker who lost his life due to an accident at work, was 57 years old. The man was crushed during a heavy lifting procedure

Zeljko Manarin was 57 years old and has lost his life due to an accident at work which, unfortunately, did not give him a chance. The worker, resident in Ponte delle Alpi, was working at Intersocks, a sports clothing company (specializing in the production of socks) in Paludi, in the Alpago industrial area, in the province of Belluno. When he was crushed by a load.

Zeljko Manarin was a worker who lived in Ponte nelle Alpi, in the province of Belluno, together with his wife. He worked at Intersocks, a company that produces clothing and accessories for sportsespecially socks.

The man was in the company at the time. He was carrying out some loading work. Suddenly the mechanical apparatus of an articulated lorry came off. Unfortunately the cargo has completely overwhelmed the man who lost his life practically instantly.

Zeljko Manarin he had lived in Italy for some time, but had Croatian origins. He had founded and was still the representative of the first Italian-Croatian association in the province of Belluno, Plostine. He had been living in the Belluno area since the 1990s. In 2006, when the man founded the association, in an interview given to Gazzettino, he said:

My ancestors left Erto-Casso at the end of the 19th century, 130 years ago. Then, following the war events known to all, I, like many others, returned here with our families.

Our desire is to promote Croatian history, culture, traditions, folklore. But we would also like to organize Croatian language courses to prevent our children from completely losing not only the culture, but also the ability to speak this language.

This is the objective of the association he founded and which he followed until the end. When, unfortunately, he lost his life at work, due to an accident that he could perhaps have avoided. Today everyone clings to his family, closed in the deepest mourning for his sudden and tragic loss.