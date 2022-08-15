Al-Ain Court of Appeals rejected a petition submitted by a driver of a vehicle that caused the injury of a young man while crossing the road

The court required the original defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 600 thousand dirhams in compensation for material damages

And the morale that hit him.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit demanding that the driver of a vehicle pay him a sum of one million dirhams in compensation

The material and moral damage caused to him, indicating that while crossing the street, he was exposed to a traffic accident that caused

The vehicle that the defendant was driving recklessly and non-compliance with traffic laws and rules, which led to the

He sustained severe injuries and fractures that necessitated several operations on him, and he was convicted under a penal verdict.

In support of his claim, he submitted copies of the traffic accident report, and a copy of the forensic report showing the size and degree

The injuries he sustained as a result of the traffic accident, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum, in which he indicated that the accident

What took place was due to the plaintiff’s fault, petitioning and requesting the dismissal of the case.

The Court of First Instance ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff a compensation of 300,000 dirhams and obligated him to pay fees

and expenses, and as both parties appealed this ruling, the Court of Appeal issued a ruling amending the ruling of a court

The first degree is to raise the compensation awarded to the plaintiff to an amount of 600,000 dirhams.

The defendant submitted a petition based on two grounds, namely the fraud that occurred on the part of his opponent, which would affect the judgment,

Likewise, after the ruling was issued, he obtained conclusive papers in the case that his opponent had prevented from submitting them, indicating that

The petitioner died during the appeal hearing (as attested by the attached death certificate), and his representative continued to attend

On his behalf in sessions and represent him before the judiciary without notifying the court of the death of his client, and then he did not correct the form of the case

And the introduction of the heirs of the deceased, which is considered fraud by the petitioner’s representative, and the judgment was sought to accept his petition in form, and in

The issue is to cancel the appealed judgment and to rescind the judgment in which the petition is to be nullified due to the interruption of the litigation process, and to oblige

The petitioner pays fees and expenses.

For its part, the court clarified in the merits of its ruling that the failure of the petitioner’s attorney against him to declare the death of his client during the consideration of the case

It is not in and of itself considered fraud within the intended meaning

Influencing the doctrine of the court, which does not apply to the case, because its judgment for compensation is the same for both

of the deceased or his heirs, in addition to the fact that the petitioner’s representative attended the last session and stated that he was not aware

In the event of death, and the petitioner was unable to prove otherwise, the court ruled that the petition for reconsideration was not accepted, and obligated

Petition for fees, expenses and confiscation of the insurance amount for the benefit of the court’s treasury.