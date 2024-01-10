The final farewell to Francesco De Paolis, who died at the San Camillo hospital in Rome after a severe sore throat

Yesterday morning the funeral of. was celebrated in the church of Santa Maria al Portuense Francesco De Paolis. The man lost his life at the San Camillo hospital in Rome after going to the emergency room for an unbearable sore throat.

It was December 31, 2023, when Francesco De Paolis decided to go to hospital because his sore throat was too strong. After the negative swab for Covid, the man was classified as white code and was invited to go in waiting room. However, within a short time his health conditions worsened, until his dramatic death.

His partner Chiara remained at home with her daughters. He had returned from work early, precisely because of that sore throat and had stopped by the pharmacy to take a spray. However, the latter had not given him any relief, so in the end they had decided that it was better to go to hospital. They were not worried, as the same woman had had plaques in her throat and their little girl had had the flu. Chiara heard from Francesco until 8.30pm, then the man stopped answering the phone. That's when she started to worry.

He went to the emergency room being allergic to Augmentin and Oki. They called me from the hospital telling me to go straight away because my partner was serious. From 9pm they were trying to resuscitate him, I found him intubated and he died before my eyes.

The family filed a complaint and the Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation. It will be essential to understand what happened between 8.30 pm and 9.00 pm and whether a correct intervention upon his arrival could have avoid drama. Before the funeral, an autopsy was carried out on the father's body. Results are awaited.

Pain and heartbreak during the last farewell to Francesco De Paolis

Many people came together to say goodbye to Francesco De Paolis one last time. Everyone is asking for clarity and is rallying around the family. Numerous i messages appearing on the webin memory of the young father:

I want to remember you like this, always smiling, with lively eyes just like those of your little girls.