After an unfortunate event in which a Tennessee man, United States, died because of the burns that caused him the use of a jacuzzi in 2021recently his family won a multi-million dollar lawsuit and these are the expenses that the sum covered.

Alex Chronis, was a 76-year-old food vendor that, according to the New York Posthad the accident in 2021 when was on a business trip in Kentucky. According to reports, the hotel where he stayed was the Econo Lodge in Erlanger and it was there that he decided to get into the water that would take him to lose their lives due to burns that generated.

In accordance with Knox News, he The jacuzzi water was over 150°C, a temperature that can cause third-degree burns within seconds of exposure.

The report indicates that Alex Chronis passed out in the tub, but he managed to be helped by a couple of his companions who were in the room and heard her screams.

He man managed to survive and had to undergo several treatments in order to regain health. However, in 2022 he lost his life. Given the facts, The family decided to sue the hotel and according to the cited media, in recent dates managed to win US$2’000.000 with the argument that the scalding shower caused the man’s death months later, according to the official report of the authorities.

The expenses that the Kentucky hotel paid to the family of the man who died in its jacuzzi

Knox News reported that the judgment, which was presented on July 3, 2024, included: US$1.3 million for medical expenses, US$250,000 for pain and suffering, US$16,000 for funeral expenses and $500,000 in punitive damagesHe added that the verdict is subject to appeal, according to court documents he had access to.