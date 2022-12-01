Now the prosecutor wants to see clearly about his death

The prosecutor has opened an investigation to understand what happened to Rayen Boulalouaz, the little boy of Moroccan origins who lost his life while playing in the street with his friends. The 7-year-old boy dies of severe headache which came on suddenly. An illness that, unfortunately, did not give the boy a chance. It turns out, though, that it was four days earlier fell to the ground.

Rayen Boulalouaz was only 7 years old. Like every day he was playing in the street in Castiglione d’Orcia, in the province of Siena, together with his friends. His parents were watching over the children, including the child of Moroccan origins, who saw him suddenly faint.

Rayen had complained of a very bad headache while playing in the street. Moments later he has passed out. And sadly, he never woke up again. It was the parents who immediately called 118. The doctors immediately reached the place where he was and were rushed to the hospital.

Despite the timely call to 118 and the almost immediate arrival of health workers, who provided first aid to the child, the 7-year-old boy died when he arrived at the hospital. THE doctors could do nothing for him.

The Carabinieri of the local company have already launched an investigation to understand what happened and to reconstruct the last hours of Rayen’s life. He was playing soccer with his friends, then the sudden and intense headache and fainting. Finally, death.

7-year-old boy dies of a headache: he faints while playing football and never wakes up

The hospital has already arranged an autopsy scheduled for next Monday, to understand the causes of death. The body remains at the disposal of the prosecutor at the morgue of the Le Scotte di Siene hospital.

Photo source from Pixabay

According to the family, four days earlier the little one would have fallen to the ground.