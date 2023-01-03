The dynamics of the accident in which little Molka, the 6-year-old girl, died: she had come to Italy for a holiday

All investigations are underway by the police to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident that occurred on the last day of the year, in Cilento. Unfortunately the small one Molkaa 6-year-old girl who arrived in Italy to stay with her family, lost her life due to the seriousness of her condition.

Investigators are working tirelessly to understand how it happened clash. The father of Tunisian origins is well known in the area and everyone describes him as a great worker.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the afternoon of Saturday 31 December. Precisely along the state road 18, in the area of Omignanoat the junction for Salerno, in the province of Naples.

Little Molka was in the car with her father, mother and two younger sisters aged 4 and 3. They had come to Italy from Tunisia for the Christmas holidays and to spend some time with dad.

The man driving the car, just as he was at the crossroads that leads to Salento, yes collide head-on with a Fiat 500. Driving this car was a local girl, who luckily got out unharmed.

The dynamics are now being examined by the police. The 6-year-old girl is the one who suffered the most serious consequences after the clash. In fact, upon arrival, the sanitary ware was in cardiac arrest.

The death of little Molka after the accident

The doctors rushed her to the San Luca di Vallo della Lucania hospital. Where given the seriousness of her condition, the doctors first decided to subject her to a intervention and then to lay out his transfer at the Santobono hospital in Naples.

However, it is precisely in this hospital, that approx 2 hours after the start of the new yearthe little girl breathed her last. He did not make it to survive the accident in which she was involved.

The two little sisters and their parents seem to be in good condition at the moment. The family will be able to return the body to theirs country of origin only after the conclusion of investigations. There will be more updates on what happened.