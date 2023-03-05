The investigation into the accident in which Sarah Giffen-Smith died at the age of 32 has closed: what has emerged in these hours

In the last few hours, the investigation into the accident involving a 32-year-old girl, called Sarah Giffen-Smith. She had graduated to be a paramedic just hours before her and she was just hoping to be able to start work as soon as possible.

The girl, like all her peers, had gone out with her friends to celebrate that finish line reached up. He had studied hard and his family, he said that he was over the moon.

The events took place last night October 14th. Precisely a Leylands, in the county of Lancashire, which is located in the United Kingdom. Sarah had taken that very difficult exam in the morning.

After studying so much she was able to overcome it. So in the evening, she along with other friends of hers had gone out for celebrate. They spent their time hanging out in local clubs.

When it came time to go home, the 32-year-old got back to driving her own Audi A1 and it was headed right to his home.

However, on a winding road, he suddenly lost control of his vehicle. After going off the road, she went through agrassy areafinished his run against a tree. Some passersby who witnessed the scene asked for the timely intervention of the doctors.

The investigation into the death of Sarah Giffen-Smith

Unfortunately upon the arrival of the doctors, his condition appeared despair. In fact they rushed her to the hospital, after the doctors subjected her to a delicate operation liver. However, a few hours later she took her last breath.

From that moment the police have started all the investigations of the case and they managed to close them only in the last few hours. According to various local media reports, Sarah drove her car significantly drunk.

His car didn’t have any type of problem. Most likely the 32-year-old lost control of the vehicle due to her condition.