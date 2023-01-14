Rome, autopsy performed on Valeria Fioravanti’s body, but other tests need to be done to find out the cause of death

All the investigations of the case are underway for the sad story of Valeria Fioravanti, the young mother of only 27 years who died of meningitis. On Friday 13 January, the coroner performed an autopsy on the body, but the prosecutor also entrusted the task to an infectious disease specialist.

The latter will have to carry out further examinations, also to understand the bacterium that he has contracted and all the investigations necessary to establish the cause of his disappearance.

The investigators are carrying out all the necessary checks in all 3 hospitals where the girl arrived with several sickness. They also seized all the medical records.

The events began on Christmas day, last December 25th. Valeria went to the Biomedical Campus to remove a abscess that had formed under her armpit, perhaps for a ingrown hair.

Two days after the operation, Valeria went again to that same hospital, because it was infected area. In fact, after a short medication, they sent her home.

As the days go by, even from his parents’ account, his condition is not never get better. He accused loudly heachache, back and neck pain and even nausea. She went to three different hospitals, but they always had it sent home.

The death of Valeria Fioravanti after her resignation

At first they prescribed her some painkillers and finally, even a collar. When on January 5th she went once again to the San Giovanni emergency room, her conditions were now despair.

The doctors then subjected her to further tests and that’s exactly how they discovered she was suffering from meningitis. However, having no space, they decided to transfer her to the Gemelli Polyclinic.

Upon reaching the health facility, she underwent a delicate head operation. Unfortunately, on Wednesday 11 January she lost her life. Her parents ask that she be clarified, given that every time she went to the hospital, she was sent away from her, almost with the annoyance of visiting her.