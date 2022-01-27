“As long as he was alive they didn’t let me in, but when he died they did”: all the anger of Simone Benvenuti’s mother, who died at the age of 23

A story as dramatic as it is absurd has happened in recent days in Florence. Simone Welcome, aged only 23, died at the San Giovanni di Dio hospital due to a pathology that afflicted him since he was a child. What made people discuss most of all, however, was the fact that his parents, despite the pleas of the days before the death of their son, were never able to enter the hospital room.

The whole story was told by the mother by Simone himself, visibly still shocked and destroyed by what happened.

On January 13, the 23-year-old was hospitalized atSan Giovanni di Dio hospital of Florence to carry out the usual checks that were needed every three months. The young man, in fact, suffered from Thrombocytopenia.

The mother said that going to the hospital when she felt bad was a routine, so much so that she always carried a exchange bag. This time, the lady explained, the slippers were missing, so the woman went home to get them. But when she returns, her medical staff have them prevented from entering with the hospitalized child.

The sudden death of Simone Benvenuti

Two days later, at 4:30 am on January 16, Simone Benvenuti’s mother received a call from the hospital. The doctors advised the mother of the worsening of conditions of her son and urged her to go to the hospital. But when the lady arrived, along with her parents, the boy was not there nothing more to do.

The ache terrible for Simone’s death, it was also dominated by anger. She is angry because the lady, despite she was vaccinated and willing to also carry out a molecular swab, was unable to stay next to her child in the last hours of life. All this because the anti Covid rules the hospital wouldn’t let him.

While alive they didn’t show him to us, but when he died they let us into his room where there were also two other patients. Is absurd. When we pointed this out to the doctors, they lowered their heads and didn’t answer us.

The words of the head physician of the hospital

L’Asl Tuscany Centerthrough an official note, expressed the most heartfelt condolence to the family, also trying to to explain what had happened.

The anti Covid rules exclude the possibility of visits, except for some exceptions: terminal state or severe aggravation, minors or people with disabilities. All cases cannot be contemplated with Simone’s, because, although he was subjected to oxygen therapy on Saturday, it was still stable. At 4.30 on Sunday, however, a cardio-respiratory arrest occurred in a sudden and unpredictable manner.

Doctor Alberto Fortini, chief physician of the hospital, He said he was sorry for what happened. That he would like to go back, but that is not possible.