He was playing five-a-side football and collapsed in front of his teammates: twenty years old he died on the pitch in Sant’Elia, a stone’s throw from the stadium where Cagliari plays. The young man, who also played among amateurs, was playing a game with friends and suddenly felt ill. Two 118 ambulances were also on site, but all attempts to revive the boy were useless.

The victim is Andrea Musiu, who turned twenty in April. He was well known in the island’s football environment. Growing up in the Cagliari youth teams, he had played in the last championship with Ferrini Cagliari, a well-known amateur club in the Cagliari area. But he had also played in Quartu 2000, another well-known club in the metropolitan city of Cagliari.