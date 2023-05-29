A dinner in view of graduation, with classmates and teachers, ended in the worst way: Kevin lost his life at the age of 19

The sad story happened in Lignano Sabbiadoro. A boy of only 19 years old, Kevin Muratajlost his life after a dinner with classmates and teachers.

He had just left the pizzeria, after an evening with school mates and professors, organized in view of the high school diploma. Kevin was crossing the street in viale Europa when a car arrived and he took it invested.

The boy should have matured on June 21st. After dinner, everyone was ready to go clubbing. No one could ever have imagined such a tragedy.

Those present immediately alerted the emergency services and in a short time the health workers reached the point of impact. The 19-year-old was urgently transferred to hospital and doctors have tried to do everything possiblewithout success. Unfortunately, Kevin passed away shortly after within the walls of the health facility.

The Carabinieri also intervened and opened an investigation file. According to an initial reconstruction of the road accident, the car that hit the 19-year-old was driven by a 21 year old boywhich immediately after the impact stopped for provide assistance.

Today Kevin’s memory runs on social media, through numerous farewell messages. Those who knew him wanted to greet him with touching words. Everyone described him as an educated boy, with many dreams and projects in his drawer.

He was always sunny and with his head on his shoulders. And above all, there was a great desire to live and to make her dreams come true. Sometimes she jokingly teased us, he was always up for a joke.

This is the beautiful memory of one of Kevin’s friends, who can’t believe he can’t never laugh and joke with him again.

Schoolmates and teachers are shocked. In their hearts there is only one immense emptinesswhich can never be filled.