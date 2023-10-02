He was electrocuted while shaving his beard with an electric razor in the bathroom of his home: Erik Faustini was only 31 years old

The heartbreaking story happened in Aprilia, in the province of Caserta. Erik Faustini, 31 years old, lost his life while shaving his beard with an electric razor. He was stunned.

It is not yet clear how things went, Erik Faustini was in his home located in via delle Palme in Aprilia. The drama took place on the evening of September 29th. He was shaving with an electric razor when the unforeseeable happened. Despite the timely warning and intervention of health workers, there was none for the 31-year-old nothing to do. He was already deceased.

The police are trying to reconstruct the last moments of the boy’s life. The first hypothesis is that he may have involuntarily touched a exposed electrical wire, perhaps due to wear and tear on the cable. The current passed through his body, leaving him no escape. We will also need to shed light on why the life saver has not been activated, as should happen in cases like the one that led to the heartbreaking death of Erik Faustini.

The young man’s body has already been returned to his family, who will be able to give him a final and heartbreaking farewell. The news of Erik’s passing has thrown all those who knew him and loved him into despair. Friends and family who still can’t understand how a person can lose their life while shaving their beard. The entire community is also shocked and has rallied to pain of his family.

News arrived on the same day as that of the newborn who lost his life in Paese, a municipality in the province of Treviso. The little one did not wake up from his afternoon nap while he was at the nursery. It was the educators who raised the alarm. The mother and father, having heard the news, were there affected by an illness and taken to hospital.