George, 19, died after crashing into a tree. His cell phone had sent an SOS to the authorities for a “risky collision” but rescuers never arrived

A fatal tragedy has taken the life of George, a boy of just 19 years old, who crashed his car into a tree. Before dying, however, his cell phone had automatically sent a SOS to the competent authorities to notify them of the “risky collision” , having detected the crash. Unfortunately, however, help never arrived and there was nothing that could be done for the young man.

Collision warning

Dead in a car accident: his cell phone sends an SOS to alert the authorities

The tragic road accident that cost the lives of George Dillon, a 19 year old boy, dates back to last May. The boy lost control of his car and crashed violently into a tree.

His mobile phone was able to send an SOS to the competent authorities (in England the emergency number is 999) thanks to a specific function, called “crash detection”. Thanks to it, it is possible to detect if there has been a potentially dangerous impact for the driver and to contact the emergency services. And that is what happened to George.

19-year-old man killed in car accident

At around 10.26pm the SOS call was sent from his mobile phone and was intercepted by the police control room.Hampshirebut the rescue never arrived. Only thanks to a passing motorist were they finally able to rescue the boy who was in very serious conditions. Unfortunately, two days after the accident, the young man died from the deep trauma he suffered.

There is no specific protocol for such cases.

Following the opening of the investigation into the death of the 19-year-old, it emerged that, that evening, the police officers actually didn’t know what to do. It was a automatic voice match to replace that of the young man, too weak to be able to speak. A situation for which there is no precise protocol and which created difficulties for the officers who were not sure that the collision had actually occurred.

SOS help

The official Henry Charles he stated in this regard:

“False alarms from electronic devices are common and the locations provided are often inaccurate”.

The case of George highlighted the extreme need to regulate these types of events through clear and precise protocols.

The official added:

“A new training to manage this type of warning, which represents something new and for which, for this very reason, our police forces are not prepared”.