Jonathan Strappa didn’t make it. The 34-year-old man dies in the Sibillini Mountains after being fell off a cliff, while walking in the mountains with his partner. The 35-year-old woman managed to save herself clinging to tufts of grass. For him the flight from 300 meters was fatal.

Jonathan Tears he had decided to celebrate the arrival of the new year with his 35-year-old partner. The 34-year-old, originally from Porto Sant’Elpidio, had gone on the panoramic road that leads from Painting of Bolognola leads to the Fargno refuge, in the province of Macerata.

Suddenly the tragedy took place. For reasons yet to be ascertained, while walking Jonathan Strappa fell into a gully. The 300-meter flight was fatal for him.

The 35-year-old partner who was with him at the time of the fall is slip in the same gully, but she managed to save herself holding on to tufts of grass.

After the 30-meter flight she suffered injuries, but the biggest trauma will remain that of having seen her boyfriend die, whose body was recovered in the late evening, after 7 hours, by the crews of the mountain and speleological rescue of Macerata and Montefortino and by the Camerino firefighters. Rescuers had been trying to reach him all afternoon, even with the Fabriano helicopter rescue and the fire brigade Drago helicopter.

The 30-meter flight was fatal for the 34-year-old man, also due to the frozen snow and, as the rescuers hypothesized, also because the couple did not have the right equipment for such an excursion.

The accident took place on a street where transit is in the winter months forbidden, because it is dangerous for snow and ice sheets. The couple did not have crampons.