Another tragic, fatal accident in the mountains. This time the victim was a young man whose identity is still unknown. During the afternoon of two days ago, Friday 13 September, a young man lost his life while he was walking on a path that runs alongside the Lake Garda and more precisely on the Ponale road.

According to an initial reconstruction of the events, the boy was walking along the old panoramic path that winds along the sheer drop to Lake Garda near the second tunnel when, suddenly, he fell several metres.

Accident on Lake Garda: the arrival of the rescue

The mountain once again became the scene of a terrible tragedy, which occurred on the afternoon of September 13th to the detriment of a young victim.

A boy fell during an excursion along the path that drops sheer into Lake Garda. Witnesses to the tragedy immediately alerted the rescue team, who promptly arrived at the scene of the accident. The men of the Alpine rescue team, the 118 health workers and even the coast guard: despite the impressive rescue machine activated, every attempt at rescue was unfortunately in vain. Once they reached the young man, the rescuers could do nothing but note that the death occurred.

The injuries sustained from the violent impact resulting from the tragic fall were too serious and extensive. The identity of the young man who was killed is not yet known.

Investigations underway into the boy’s death

The terrible tragedy that occurred in the mountains and cost the life of a young hiker will be the subject of immediate investigations, aimed at clarifying every aspect of the terrible events that occurred and ascertaining the exact dynamics.

The investigators They are in fact working to understand what happened in detail and how the young man was able to fall so suddenly from the path he was walking on.