Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell has surrendered after 5 years of fighting ALS: he was only 49 years old

A very serious loss has hit the world of cinema and TV. The actor Kenneth Mitchell, star of many highly successful films and TV series, has passed away at just 49 years old. For about 5 years he had been fighting ALS, which finally took him away. His family made the tragic announcement of his death. He leaves behind his wife Susa and children Lilah and Kallum.

Born in Toronto in 1974, Kenneth Mitchell made his debut on the small screen with brief appearances on shows such as Leap Years And Odyssey. In 2004 she also arrived at the cinema, when she acted alongside Kurt Russell in the movie Miracle. In the following years, in which he practically never stopped, he worked mainly on TV, acting in numerous highly successful TV series all over the world.

Among the many they are mentioned Grey's Anatomy, CSI Miami, Ghost Whisperer, Law & Order, Criminal Minds, The Mentalist, Lie To Me, Criminal Minds and many others. In particular he is remembered for his roles interpreted in Star Trek: Discovery. Three different characters in as many seasons.

In 2020 the actor revealed that he suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, better known as ALS, from which he had already been suffering for a year. Two days ago, on February 24, her heart stopped forever causing enormous pain familybut also to many fan who loved him.

The announcement of the death of Kenneth Mitchell

“With broken hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend“: with these words his family gave the tragic announcement. The statement then continues:

For five and a half years Ken faced a series of terrible challenges due to ALS. And in true Ken style, he has managed to rise above each with grace and commitment, to live a full and joyful life in every moment. He lived by the principle that every day is a gift and we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of how full you can be when you live with love, compassion, humor, inclusion and community. Ken was an inspiring work of art to all the hearts he touched.

He was married to the actress Susan May Pratt since 2006 and has had from her two sonsLilah born in 2007 and Kallum in 2012.