He continues to hope that the master will come back to him

Rom is a sweet puppy who demonstrates how loyalty and loyalty of pets can reach unimaginable levels. The poor dog has been abandoned by its owner and stands still in the place where she saw him for the last time. The hope is that his master can go back and take him back with him in his life.

Photo source from Animal Shelter YouTube video

For the rescuers of the Animal Shelter it was absolutely not easy to secure that sweet little dog. He didn’t want to leave the place where he last saw his best human friend. He didn’t know he was forever abandoned by the person he trusted most in the world.

When the rescue, called for the presence of that little dog all alone who did not move, he had sad eyes. He was motionless and scanned the horizon, as if he expected to suddenly wake up from a bad nightmare. He waited for the owner to come back, but he would never come back.

He seemed to want to tell the rescuers, who found him in a meadow near an abandoned factory, that he he couldn’t leave, he had to stay and wait for his master. Because if he came back he had to find him there, otherwise he would be worried.

Understanding that it had been abandoned was not easy, but the rescuers did not lose heart and in the end two of them managed to upload it in the car. He was sad and got out of the car he wanted to go back to where they found him. Rom was heartbroken and could not find peace.

Photo source from Animal Shelter YouTube video

Dog abandoned by the owner stands still, incredulous that he has been abandoned

It’s not easy for dogs to think their human can get to leave backards. Fortunately, the dog is now safe. Doctors have found that her health condition is not optimal, but she is getting it care necessary.

After some time Roma started to trust of those people who took care of him. The woman who found him kept him with her and today he is happy.