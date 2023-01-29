The gym instructor who attended Alessio Guerrieri, recounted the last meeting with the 22-year-old, which took place just Thursday

Interviewed by La Repubblica, the instructor of the gym attended by Alessio Guerrieri, one of the five boys who disappeared in the bad accident of Fonte Nuova, has released shocking revelations. The two had met a few hours before the tragedy and the 22-year-old had told his personal trainer that he did not want to go to that dinner.

It’s been almost two days since the umpteenth road tragedy occurred in Italy. Around 2:00 in the night between last Thursday and Friday, a Fiat 500 carrying 6 very young boys ended up destroyed after hitting a light pole and a tree on Via Nomentana in Fonte Nuova, a few kilometers from Rome.

The scenario, to the first arrivals on the spot, seemed apocalyptic. The car was completely destroyed and the bodies of the six boys were partly lying on the asphalt and partly still in the crumpled passenger compartment.

The help that arrived on site in a short time served to save the life of only one of them, Leonardo. For the other 5 boys, unfortunately, there was nothing they could do. Valerio, Alessio and Simone and Flavia they lost their lives instantly. Giuliarushed to the Umberto I polyclinic in Rome, died shortly after.

The words of Alessio Guerrieri’s gym instructor

The disappearance of these very young people, all natives and residents of Fonte Nuova, ha upset not only their families, but also everyone who knew them.

How Marcoeg, Wellbeat gym instructor of New Source. In addition to being Alessio Guerrieri’s personal trainer, Marco was also a friend of him and had met the 22-year-old just in the afternoon of last Thursday, a few hours before he lost his life together with his friends on the Nomentana.

Reached by journalists de The Republicthe instructor told of their last meeting and a confession that Alessio had done to him that very afternoon.

She had told him that he wasn’t very sure about going to that dinner at DK33, because that place is usually frequented by kids of a younger age group than his.

Friendship with Flavia, who was celebrating her 17th birthday, and with the others, they finally have it persuaded to go meeting the tragic fate that unfortunately befell him, as well as 4 other very young boys.