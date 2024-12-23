Real Madrid – Seville
The third time
At Navas’s farewell, we had to settle for watching an animal documentary from La Dos, but about the bad ones
As in the famous poem by Miguel Hernández, he did not want to be. But there had been so much emotion for the victory in Navas’ last home game as a Sevilla player that perhaps we thought, naive of us, that it was possible to dream of finishing the play in…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#didnt
Leave a Reply