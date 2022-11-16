Not just the betrayal. “Mauro doesn’t like the idea of ​​me stealing attention from the family. I had expressed a desire to go back to work, and he didn’t like it. He trains two hours a day, the rest of the time he is at home. He can help me with the kids, right? But he lives in the world of football, where few wives work and career women are discriminated against.” For the first time Wanda Nara talks about her divorce from her husband Mauro Icardi and the real reasons for the separation.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the showgirl explains that the cause of the break with the current Galatasaray striker is not his well-known betrayal with the Argentine model China Suarez. And neither is her alleged crush on Argentine rapper L-Gante. But above all a lack of freedom: “I had five children, I nursed them all, raised them and dedicated myself to them for 10 years. I had recently expressed to Mauro the desire to go back to work, and he didn’t like it. While for me independence is fundamental: it is the path to freedom. So every two for three he tries to win me back, the other day he came to pick me up at the airport with a car full of flowers, then he took me out to dinner and told me: ‘I’m not giving up’. Very well, but I already know that, if we get back together and in two months I mention a new job offer, we’ll be back to square one”.