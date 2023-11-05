A loyal follower! Being sick with her kidney and with a catheter in her hand, a young fan of Team 5 came up to The Monsefu Estatethe event venue located in the province of Chiclayoregion Lambayequewhere the concert will take place Elmer Liveswhich will honor the founder of the ‘Peruvian Gold Group‘, Elmer Yaipén.

The woman testified before The Republic and she said that in the morning she was hospitalized for kidney problems; However, this did not stop her from attending the Group 5 concert to spend a beautiful and enjoyable moment with her favorite group.

How does the second date of Elmer Vive of Group 5 develop?

Chiclayanos report that there is great traffic congestion on the highway to Monsefú. Likewise, there is a long line outside La Estación, since Group 5 fans have arrived early in the morning to get into the concert as soon as possible.

The Republic was able to verify that individuals outside the event venue are offering seats for S/10. In addition, there are sellers of merchandising or clothing with Group 5 prints.

