A young father has passed away forever at just 45 years old, leaving behind a small child. Massimo Zanelli had been ill for some time, the entire community of Bergamo mourns the passing of the owner of Bicerì, located in the Borgo Santa Caterina district.

The 45-year-old father was well known and respected, especially for his club, which became the home of all Atalanta fans. Massimo Zanelli was father of a small child, who he had adopted together with his ex-wife. The woman disappeared two years ago.

The man had been ill for some time, he fought with all his strength, but on October 31st the heartbreaking news spread. The 45 year old He did not make it. Numerous messages from the community, family and friends, published on the web, for remember him and say goodbye to him one last time.

Everyone is remembering him as a humble man, a person like few others, capable of remaining in the heart. A warrior who suffered a lot, too much. Massimo Zanelli welcomed everyone with him into his restaurant, always with a smile. He was a man impossible to forget. There are many who mourn him in these hours.

Tomorrow, Friday 3 November, the last farewell will be celebrated at 3.00 pm church of Santa Caterina in Bergamo.

I still think about how absurd it is how fate can be cruel in such an atrocious way. Disgrace and pain that will not find peace. Yours, a story to tell… to make people understand how much love you and Ale have given and that you won’t be able to live… But I’m sure that little Gabri will know one day… Hi Massimo… say hello to Ale! Rep

Everyone called him Mussihis smile and his kindness will continue to live in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know this loving father.