Guest on Verissimo, Arianna recounted the last words she said to Sinisa Mihajlovic, before he left forever

Just over a year after the passing of Sinisa Mihajlovic, his wife Arianna spoke about him again yesterday, when she returned to Verissimo's living room as a guest. The woman explained how things have gone since they found out about the illness and how she has coped and is coping with things since he left.

Last December 16th The first anniversary of the death of a great man and great figure in Italian and European football, the former Serbian footballer and coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, has occurred.

Yesterday, in Verissimo's living room, his wife Arianna Rapaccioni is went back to talking about him and how things have gone since he found out about the disease until today.

The woman explained that she realized she wasn't well and that he had an unusual tiredness. When he found out about the leukemia, she called her and told him without batting an eye.

At the startArianna explains further, they thought I really can defeat. Unlike two and a half years later, when the leukemia returned and she started to really fear losing him.

Arianna's last words to Sinisa Mihajlovic

All strong moments, explains Arianna, from which he's still trying to recover.

At night I still have flashes of the bad things I saw. He never talked to me about death. My children and I lived the last month knowing he was going to die. But Sinisa was unaware of everything.

In the end, Arianna says, she and her children were everyone around him, which was moments away from dying out forever. At that point she, heartbroken, told him: “Love, if you can't do it, go“. And he shot the last breath.

Arianna is now finding the strength to move forward thanks to his children: