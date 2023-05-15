Talant Malaj also wanted to kill his daughter, as well as his wife: the version of Tefta’s lawyer, which is different from that of her husband

All the investigations of the case for the crimes that took place in the city of Torremaggiore are still underway. The main suspect is a 45-year-old family man of Albanian origin, called Taulant Malaj. He ended the life of the neighbor and the 16-year-old leaf.

From the man’s story to the investigators, he actually intended to hit the wife. In fact, after returning home, he went into the bedroom with weapon found in the kitchen.

However, their 16-year-old daughter Jessica, hearing the noise, immediately went to them and said yes put in the middle, to try to defend his mother. He said he failed to stop and that was a mistake.

But from the story of legal of his wife Tefta, the reality is quite different. From what the lawyer says, who met the client in the hospital for a few minutes, the man had premeditated everything.

He was convinced he had one relation right with the neighbor, Massimo De Santis. That’s why he had thought of everything and after getting a weapon from the kitchen at home, he waited for the gentleman to come home from work.

The autopsy revealed that they are about 20 blows what he did to his neighbor. Afterwards he came home and went straight in roomto hit the wives.

How Taulant Malaj ended his daughter’s life

From the father’s story, the daughter got in the way and he failed to stop. However, the mother’s lawyer said that in fact he really intended to hit the girl.

relationships between them they weren’t happy at all. The only one who luckily didn’t suffer serious injuries is the couple’s 5-year-old youngest son. The little one witnessed the scene and from the magistrate’s order, it emerged that he was scared.

Now it will only be further investigations and also the videos shot by the hidden camera, to give answers on this episode.