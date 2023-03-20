The man greeted him at the window, which he had never done

Singer Morgan about the fatheron Father’s Day, tell us which one is yours last memory he has of the man, with whom he never had a great relationship. The last memory she has of him is the last goodbye. He didn’t usually greet him from the window, but this time he did. Then he went to take his own life: he had many debts and couldn’t bear the weight.

The Morgan’s father took his own life when he was only 15 years old. That gesture profoundly marked the singer’s life, as he himself told Corriere della Sera, in a truly touching interview.

I never saw him laugh. He was always very serious, dark. So I asked my mother why. He was an intelligent, sensitive man, in his own way refined, cultured. He gave me the passion for music. He was warm and sweet, but he could get very hard. He smashed my guitar. He did it with unwarranted anger, I had done nothing wrong. He then he realized, regretted, went out to buy me another guitar. I still have it, when I look at it I am moved.

Morgan tells why he decided to perform the extreme gesture.

He was a carpenter. He didn’t know how to handle business. He went into debt. But he didn’t have the courage to reveal his difficulty to us. So he took his own life. He was 46 years old, I was 15, my sister Roberta was 16. Every day I took her to school on the barrel of my bicycle: two kilometers from home to the Zucchi high school in Monza. Dad came to the window that morning and waved goodbye to us. It wasn’t his habit, and it struck me. They found him in the Monza park. In his pocket he had a ticket to a musical instrument shop: he had gone to inquire about the cost of a Korg drum kit for me.

Morgan and the father who took his own life when he was 15: the memory of the artist

This story made a big impression on Morgan, who says that her mother, a retired baby, started working again to pay off the house loan. While her sister started working as a waitress. He, with three degrees taken, began working in piano bars.