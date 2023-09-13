He lost control of the motorbike and collided with the guardrail, a community mourning the sudden death of Giulio D’Aliesio

Sad news arrived from the province of Frosinone, precisely from the municipality of Montecassino. Giulio D’Aliesio, 18 years old, lost his life while riding his motorbike. It happened along the panoramic route, at the second bend.

Giulio D’Aliesio lost control of his two-wheeled vehicle, slipped on the asphalt and finished his race against the guardrail. Unfortunately the clash, which was too violent, left him no escape. He was found on the ground, senseless.

Immediately after the alarm, the 118 health workers and Carabinieri officers rushed to the scene. The paramedics could do nothing to save the 18-year-old boy’s life, it was already too late. They were forced to declare his death.

The authorities are trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the road accident, to try to understand what led the 18-year-old to lose control of his motorbike. For the moment, there are two hypotheses. Giulio D’Aliesio might have lost his balance due to the gravel present on the asphalt or due to a wild boar suddenly came out. Both common causes of road accidents that have already occurred in the past on that same road.

The community saddened by the passing of 18 year old Giulio D’Aliesio

A grieving community for the sudden passing of Giulio D’Aliesio. The 18-year-old lived in Caira di Cassino with his parents, both known for their work in the municipality. The mother is a teacher, while the father is an employee of a local company and a man involved in the parish.

The boy’s lifeless body was taken tomorgue of the Santa Scolastica hospital, available to the judicial authority. It is not yet clear whether an autopsy will be ordered, the results of which could shed light on the exact cause of death and also avoid the hypothesis of a possible sudden illness.

Many messages appeared on the web, published by friends and acquaintances who wanted it greet him with beautiful thoughts.