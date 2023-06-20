Peter May shared his sorrow after the loss of baby Luna. All the people who have been following and supporting this courageous mother for years had known her furbaby through her beautiful posts. Luna wasn’t just a dog, she was a member of the family.

Credit photo: Piera Maggio – Facebook

There mother of Denise Pipitone she wanted to thank the many people who have been sending her affection and closeness these days, after she announced the news of Luna’s passing. Because Luna was a gift from Piero Pulizzi and he shared life with her since 2008.

She was forced to let her go, to make a heartbreaking gesture of love, but without regrets. Because Piera Maggio knows when Luna was loved and cared for. Despite this mother’s life was shattered on September 1, 2004, when someone took away her beloved Denise Pipitone.

The words of Piera Maggio

If it is true that there is a Paradise for animals, now Luna will be able to reunite with her beloved son Kikko and they can play together freely. My furry girl gave me 15 years and four months of unconditional love. She has been my loving companion in everything, especially in the darkest and most difficult moments. Mild and silent, sensitive enough to understand my moods. Even if she was an animal, she was worth more than many humans. She will always remain in our heart.

In a subsequent post, Piera Maggio confided how difficult it is to metabolize and get used to not seeing the Moon anymore run around the house. The dog had a special place in her heart, she lived with her every pain, every fall after her disappointments on her Denise. She wasn’t just a dog, she was his supporthis hairy girl.