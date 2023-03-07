Alfie Tollet was behind his parents’ car. He died crushed by a motorist who was parking

The sad story happened two weeks ago in England. A boy of only 7 years old, called Alfie Tolletlost his life due to a motorist who made the wrong parking maneuver.

Alfie Tollet had just seen his brother’s rugby match and was waiting for his family by the parked car. He has well thought of taking off his boots and putting his shoes back on that were in the trunk. The 7 year old stood behind hers car. Between his family car and the one immediately behind it, parked and turned off. She was safe.

Within seconds though, the unthinkable happened. The driver of a third car was making a parking maneuver. He accelerated by accident, pushing the car in front and causing it to move. The little one stayed like that crushed between that dead vehicle and the family car.

Those present immediately raised the alarm and help rushed to the scene. Alfie was rushed in with immediate urgency hospital and the doctors did what they could to save him. Unfortunately, the injuries reported were too serious and shortly after, it is off forever.

Little Alfie Tollet died in hospital

According to the coroner’s report, the child died as a result of injuries traumatic chests. The story shocked the family and the entire city. The car behind him was shut down and empty. She was in no danger waiting for his family between that vehicle and that of her parents. But fate was cruel.

The motorist who was parking, a man of about 55, was arrested and then released on bail. Now she is awaiting trial. It is hypothesized that he wanted to reverse and that, probably, he did not realize that he had the gear engaged.

The authorities have announced that the investigation will continue and that the charges will be established responsibility of the disappearance of a 7-year-old boy.