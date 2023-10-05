Mourning the loss of Daniele Brusò: the personal trainer had discovered the terrible diagnosis after a trivial fall on a bicycle

Sad news coming from Venice, Daniele Bruso he lost his life at just 49 years old. After a trivial fall on a bike, she discovered she had a tumor, which ended her life in just three months.

The diagnosis came by chance, after a fall from the bicycle. Daniele Brusò didn’t expect to receive such news after visits: a brain tumor. The 49-year-old, as a friend of his said, didn’t even have time to start treatment. He should have undergone chemotherapy a few days after his death. In three months, his body gave up and evil prevailed.

He was due to start chemotherapy any day now. Yesterday morning, October 3rd, the disease took over after less than 3 months. Daniele’s disappearance was a shock for his girlfriend Silvia and for many friends and colleagues. Starting with those who, with him, had shared years of nights in the disco. For about ten years, in fact, he had been the face at the entrance to the Marina Club of Jesolo.

Who was Daniele Brusò

Daniele Brusò was a personal trainer and for years he had worked as an employee for the Prs Security company. Everyone knew him for his constant presence outside the local in Jesolo. And everyone in these hours is remembering him for the beautiful person he always proved to be. He was good at communicating, good at his job. The news of his passing broke the hearts of many people. Those same people who left heartbreaking messages on social media, however remember him and say goodbye one last time.

He had also worked at the McFit gym in Treviso, as a member’s coach, a personal trainer as well appreciated and respected. He leaves a beautiful memory in the hearts of all those who were lucky enough to know him.

After a fall on his bike, Daniele underwent several tests, which then led to the sad and unexpected diagnosis. The monster didn’t even give him time to try to fight.