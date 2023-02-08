Here’s what the conductor said during the press conference for the second evening

On the occasion of the press conference for the second evening of the Festival della Canzone Italia, we return to the case “Blanco in Sanremo 2023“, with apologies come to Amadeus, as confirmed by the TV presenter himself. The artistic director confirmed that the young singer came to him to apologize, asking not to be understood, but at least forgiven for the gesture made on the Ariston stage.

On the morning of Wednesday 8 February, a few hours before the start of the second evening of the Sanremo 2023 Festival, he returned to the Blanco affair. Journalists obviously asked him questions about why he destroyed the floral scenography, during his song L’isola delle rose.

He is only 20 years old, he has unleashed his anger on flowers, not to disrespect Sanremo.

It seems, in fact, that his headphones were not working well. Amadeus said he knew he had to do something particular, but not what he did.

Blanco called me this morning, he was sorry. He apologized to the Festival, to me. He was wrong and he knows this first. I asked him how it happened and how the future might not happen. When there are technical problems, just raise your hands, I’ll stop. It can happen that something doesn’t work, it fits, it happened. The anger that he had… is a boy who will soon turn 20, he unleashed it on the flowers but not to disrespect Sanremo.

Then he added:

I don’t want to excuse him because he is aware of this, he didn’t ask to be understood, but to be forgiven. He is the first aware of having done something that he would not have wanted to do. At 19 or 20 it may happen that you do something you don’t want to do, I don’t want to throw the cross on him. I would like to accept the apology with serenity.

Blanco in Sanremo 2023, apologies after destroying the stage and the flowers

The apology comes after everyone’s indignation, at the Ariston and at home, regarding the gesture of the singer who doesn’t hear the music and gets angry, becoming a real fury.

Amadeus assures that it is a spontaneous gesture, nothing planned or fake. Even if many had suspected something when they saw him enter the scene Gianni Morandi with broom in hand to clean the stage after his “performance”.