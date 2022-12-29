The Brazilian legend was going through poor health during the last World Cup in Qatar, so he received a lot of attention from the media as well as from the stars of his country’s national team.

Pele letters

Pele was keen to send many messages during the World Cup, as he was following the tournament from his bed in the hospital where he was being treated.

Pele sent an impressive message to the Brazil national team before the round of 16 match against South Korea in the World Cup, saying: “We are here on this journey together. I follow you from the hospital and wish you success.”

Another message sent by Pele to the World Cup Forum in Qatar, where he formed the soccer fans there to remember him and their messages to him and to provide continuous support during his illness.

Pele proved that he is a good follower of the World Cup despite his severe illness and his war with cancer, to send a new message to Kylian Mbappe, the star of the French national team, to break his record by scoring 9 World Cup goals before he reached the age of 24. Pele said to the French star: “Thank you Mbappe, happy to see you break one of My World Cup records, my friend.

The messages were not only sent from Pele, but many stars invited the fans, the media and all the elements of the game to support Pele and pray for him in his illness, and the most prominent of those calls were from Cesar Sampaio, the assistant coach of the Brazilian national team, who suddenly came out during the World Cup to ask everyone to pray for Pele Get well.