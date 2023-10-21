While boarding Air Force One earlier, a reporter asked Biden whether Israel should postpone the ground operation in Gaza, and he replied: “Yes.”

But the White House confirmed that the US President “did not hear the question about Israel’s postponement of the ground invasion, and he thought the question was whether he wanted to release more hostages.”

He continued: “The president was away. He did not hear the question.”

The White House added: “The question seemed to be, ‘Do you want to see more hostages released?’ It was not commenting on anything else.”