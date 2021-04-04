The Dubai Criminal Court has begun the trial of an Asian seller who intentionally set fire to a two-storey fabric store he used to work in, located behind the gold market in Al-Ras area, in retaliation from the shop owner, due to disagreements about the defendant’s entitlements. The store is about a million dirhams.

The victim, the owner of the shop, said that he received a phone call from a person who owns another company, informing him that the accused works for him, is under his guarantee and possesses his passport. Informing him of his escape, and the owner of the other company told him that he has the right to inform the police.

The victim added that he learned at a later time that the owner of the other company dismissed him from work and canceled his residency, and that the accused was aware of the details of the dialogue that took place between the owners of the two companies.

He pointed out that he was surprised at a later time that his shop was exposed to a fire, and after returning to the surveillance cameras from a shop adjacent to his shop, the accused was seen entering the shop and confirmed that he was the one who started the fire after trying to steal money from the store, and the civil defense men were able to control the fire, but after the damage occurred Many in the store.

For his part, the accused admitted during the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he had been working for the victim and the latter did not pay him his salary for a year, pointing out that he went to the shop and sat in front of it, and the opportunity came to break the lock of the outer door, then searched for sums of money inside but found nothing. Then he decided to set fire to the fabrics as a way of revenge after he saw a lighter, closed the door and left quietly.





