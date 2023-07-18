Greissy Ortega She surprised everyone when she desperately called the “Magaly TV, the firm” team to ask for help and thus return to Peru. Milena Zárate’s sister contacted the program and hinted that she wanted to leave the United States with her children because her husband, Ítalo Villaseca, had mistreated her and had even been unfaithful. The ‘Magpie’ promised to support her on her return to the country, but she never arrived.

In the same way, Magaly had in her hands a video of Greissy Ortega next to Ítalo Villaseca eating in a restaurant. Given this, the TV presenter was outraged and, with Milena Zarate in the study, he accepted that he was wrong. “The tickets are here, the businesswoman had done everything (…). That story that her children wanted to say goodbye to their father (…). I look like an idiot. she did it to me“.

